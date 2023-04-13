An investigation into Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s technical aspects

The price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed at $8.33 in the last session, down -3.25% from day before closing price of $8.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28659112 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 19, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On January 18, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on January 18, 2023, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Moore Alexander D. sold 21,900 shares for $8.35 per share. The transaction valued at 182,885 led to the insider holds 1,880,052 shares of the business.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares of PLTR for $54,950 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 206,830 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Moore Alexander D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,900 shares for $7.75 each. As a result, the insider received 169,725 and left with 1,901,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 18.09B and an Enterprise Value of 15.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $13.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTR traded on average about 41.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 139.14M with a Short Ratio of 139.14M, compared to 128.78M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $505.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $507.02M to a low estimate of $504.11M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $446.36M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.2M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $544.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.03M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.