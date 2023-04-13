An investigation into Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s technical aspects

The price of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) closed at $26.26 in the last session, down -5.20% from day before closing price of $27.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1767270 shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at URBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $23.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Conforti Frank sold 42,000 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,145,760 led to the insider holds 2,361 shares of the business.

Hayne Azeez sold 9,073 shares of URBN for $244,608 on Feb 28. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $26.96 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Hayne Azeez, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 4,095 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 102,457 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 3.30B. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $29.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, URBN traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.42M. Insiders hold about 37.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.93M, compared to 8.35M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 15.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.5B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.