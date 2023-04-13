An overall feel about BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed at $74.80 down -3.11% from its previous closing price of $77.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1879617 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Rettig John R. sold 9,377 shares for $90.16 per share. The transaction valued at 845,474 led to the insider holds 28,866 shares of the business.

Cota Germaine sold 2,772 shares of BILL for $237,239 on Mar 02. The SVP, Finance & Accounting now owns 1,569 shares after completing the transaction at $85.58 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,657 shares for $84.34 each. As a result, the insider received 645,785 and left with 95,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.21B and an Enterprise Value of 7.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $217.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILL has traded an average of 2.90M shares per day and 1.89M over the past ten days. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.43M, compared to 8.09M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $252.13M to a low estimate of $242.78M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.91M, an estimated increase of 47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.89M, an increase of 33.80% less than the figure of $47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.7M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $991.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.