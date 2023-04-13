An overall feel about MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s stock clocked out at $16.87, down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $17.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686673 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNSO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2020, with a $25.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNSO traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Insiders hold about 5.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.7M with a Short Ratio of 6.70M, compared to 4.52M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MNSO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.87.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $729.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $425.11M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $325.28M, an estimated increase of 124.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.2M, an increase of 39.20% less than the figure of $124.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $450.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.93M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.