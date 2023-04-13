An overall feel about Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) closed at $102.89 down -2.13% from its previous closing price of $105.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652303 shares were traded. ROST stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ross Stores Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 22, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $115.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K sold 12,221 shares for $106.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,295,457 led to the insider holds 96,486 shares of the business.

Burrill Jeffrey P sold 3,297 shares of ROST for $345,288 on Mar 31. The SVP, CAO & CORP CONTROLLER now owns 23,148 shares after completing the transaction at $104.73 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Hartshorn Michael J., who serves as the GROUP PRESIDENT, COO of the company, sold 20,529 shares for $112.37 each. As a result, the insider received 2,306,811 and left with 127,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROST now has a Market Capitalization of 35.96B and an Enterprise Value of 37.11B. As of this moment, Ross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has reached a high of $122.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROST has traded an average of 2.38M shares per day and 2.43M over the past ten days. A total of 339.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ROST as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 4.53M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ROST is 1.34, from 1.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for ROST, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.48, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $4.4B. As of the current estimate, Ross Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.33B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.58B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.7B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.1B and the low estimate is $19.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.