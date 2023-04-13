Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) was $187.29 for the day, down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $189.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2085311 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $250 from $230 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $205.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 8,751 shares for $189.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,653,939 led to the insider holds 23,871 shares of the business.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 26,250 shares of ADI for $4,908,976 on Mar 20. The EVP, Finance & CFO now owns 23,871 shares after completing the transaction at $187.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, CHAMPY JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,495 shares for $185.44 each. As a result, the insider received 277,239 and left with 6,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADI now has a Market Capitalization of 95.81B and an Enterprise Value of 100.69B. As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $198.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.99.

Shares Statistics:

ADI traded an average of 3.44M shares per day over the past three months and 3.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 507.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 504.56M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 5.41M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.14, ADI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 45.60% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.45 and $10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.71. EPS for the following year is $10.93, with 25 analysts recommending between $13 and $8.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.24B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.02B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.38B and the low estimate is $11.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.