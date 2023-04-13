Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN): Selected Notes

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed the day trading at $35.56 down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $36.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574653 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 28.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On December 08, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 08, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 6,000 shares for $36.62 per share. The transaction valued at 219,720 led to the insider holds 159,958 shares of the business.

Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 5,600 shares of DOCN for $196,000 on Mar 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 165,958 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Guy Jeffrey Scott, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,400 shares for $35.01 each. As a result, the insider received 224,064 and left with 171,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53B and an Enterprise Value of 4.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 67.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $55.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCN traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCN traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 96.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 13.90M, compared to 9.1M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.33% and a Short% of Float of 20.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $164.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165M to a low estimate of $163.3M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.33M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.79M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.36M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $712M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.32M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $847.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941.8M and the low estimate is $783.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.