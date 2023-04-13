Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII): Selected Notes

The closing price of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) was $15.64 for the day, down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $15.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574692 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GIII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $22.

CL King Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 3,250 shares for $15.53 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 44,871 shares of the business.

GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 250,000 shares of GIII for $3,135,000 on Dec 05. The CEO now owns 2,094,964 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Goldfarb Jeffrey David, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 19,000 shares for $12.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,240 and bolstered with 491,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIII now has a Market Capitalization of 737.77M and an Enterprise Value of 1.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $30.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

GIII traded an average of 657.73K shares per day over the past three months and 590.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 3.18M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $560.22M to a low estimate of $552.21M. As of the current estimate, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $688.76M, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $582.42M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $636.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.