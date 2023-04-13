Analysis of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GBCI): Selected Notes

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) closed the day trading at $39.00 down -2.94% from the previous closing price of $40.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565985 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GBCI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when COPHER RON J bought 2,578 shares for $38.74 per share. The transaction valued at 99,861 led to the insider holds 77,494 shares of the business.

Langel Craig A bought 5,000 shares of GBCI for $201,062 on Mar 10. The CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD now owns 86,457 shares after completing the transaction at $40.21 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Chesler Randall M, who serves as the PRESIDENT/CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $39.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,975 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.32B. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GBCI traded about 635.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GBCI traded about 537.81k shares per day. A total of 110.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.58M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

GBCI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $12.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $202.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.6M to a low estimate of $195.21M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.39M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.72M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $776.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.1M and the low estimate is $827.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.