Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was $15.79 for the day, down -6.01% from the previous closing price of $16.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6961737 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JWN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On January 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on January 30, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Worzel Ken sold 28,645 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 601,528 led to the insider holds 125,026 shares of the business.

Worzel Ken sold 1,540 shares of JWN for $30,922 on Feb 01. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 128,671 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 each. As a result, the insider received 328,792 and left with 93,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JWN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 6.64B. As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $29.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.53.

Shares Statistics:

JWN traded an average of 6.14M shares per day over the past three months and 4.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 18.66M with a Short Ratio of 18.66M, compared to 21.83M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.65% and a Short% of Float of 14.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, JWN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.21B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.63B, a decrease of -11.40% over than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.53B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.53B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.48B and the low estimate is $14.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.