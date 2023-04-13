Analysis of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) was $2.06 for the day, down -6.79% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701308 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 7,680 led to the insider holds 76,382 shares of the business.

KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares of ORGO for $7,710 on Nov 18. The 10% Owner now owns 73,382 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Driscoll Michael Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,000 and bolstered with 25,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGO now has a Market Capitalization of 289.90M and an Enterprise Value of 311.21M. As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $8.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3621, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3025.

Shares Statistics:

ORGO traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 621.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.07M, compared to 7.09M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 23.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.5M to a low estimate of $95.5M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.12M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.3M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $454.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450.89M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.3M and the low estimate is $503.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.