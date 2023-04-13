Are analysts optimistic about Globalstar Inc.’s (AMEX:GSAT) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3551025 shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GSAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 21, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 414,750 led to the insider holds 12,253,649 shares of the business.

Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares of GSAT for $418,700 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 12,648,649 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Clary Rebecca, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 117,000 and left with 1,774,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5109.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GSAT traded about 3.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GSAT traded about 4.53M shares per day. A total of 1.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 681.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 34.34M with a Short Ratio of 34.27M, compared to 33.63M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $49.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.58M to a low estimate of $48.28M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.77M, an estimated increase of 50.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.49M, an increase of 37.20% less than the figure of $50.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.15M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $204.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.5M, up 37.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218.79M and the low estimate is $210.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.