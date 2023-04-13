Are analysts optimistic about JD.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JD) stock?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) closed the day trading at $36.95 down -7.65% from the previous closing price of $40.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22017324 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $49 from $82 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $58.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JD now has a Market Capitalization of 72.01B and an Enterprise Value of 49.50B. As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JD traded about 9.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JD traded about 13.32M shares per day. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 6.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 19.92M with a Short Ratio of 19.92M, compared to 13.26M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

JD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.62, up from 4.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $34.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.49B to a low estimate of $34.38B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.3B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.54B, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.71B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $156B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.66B and the low estimate is $169.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.