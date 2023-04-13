Are analysts optimistic about Joby Aviation Inc.’s (NYSE:JOBY) stock?

The closing price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) was $4.13 for the day, down -3.50% from the previous closing price of $4.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2151467 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JOBY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.90 and its Current Ratio is at 35.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Field Matthew sold 8,068 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 33,966 led to the insider holds 235,868 shares of the business.

Bevirt JoeBen sold 26,215 shares of JOBY for $109,317 on Apr 04. The CEO and Chief Architect now owns 511,265 shares after completing the transaction at $4.17 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Field Matthew, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,878 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider received 20,341 and left with 220,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5606.

Shares Statistics:

JOBY traded an average of 2.83M shares per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 609.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 32.54M with a Short Ratio of 32.54M, compared to 30.41M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 13.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.8.