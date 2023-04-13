Are analysts optimistic about SNDL Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock?

The closing price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) was $1.51 for the day, down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2221065 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 393.66M and an Enterprise Value of 341.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $6.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8003, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3760.

Shares Statistics:

SNDL traded an average of 3.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 260.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.34M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.46M with a Short Ratio of 15.46M, compared to 16.79M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.5M to a low estimate of $175.5M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 929.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.57M, an increase of 1,184.80% over than the figure of $929.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.57M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $508.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $516.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,126.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.6M and the low estimate is $738.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.