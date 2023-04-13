Are Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $184.87, down -5.21% from its previous closing price of $195.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813156 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $231.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when KROMINGA LYNN sold 887 shares for $226.30 per share. The transaction valued at 200,728 led to the insider holds 628 shares of the business.

Linnen Edward P sold 7,300 shares of CAR for $1,770,834 on Feb 15. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 29,168 shares after completing the transaction at $242.58 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Ferraro Joseph A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $184.96 each. As a result, the insider received 2,959,324 and left with 170,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.30B and an Enterprise Value of 27.65B. As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $327.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAR traded 530.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 453.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.67M. Shares short for CAR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 4.21M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 25.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.15 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $9.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.01, with high estimates of $11.5 and low estimates of $6.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.51 and $23.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.61. EPS for the following year is $23.88, with 6 analysts recommending between $36.02 and $16.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.61B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.99B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.8B and the low estimate is $11.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.