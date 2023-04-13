Are Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) closed at $0.23 down -4.08% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544094 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2496 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2320.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRQS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59M and an Enterprise Value of -2.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $7.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6848.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRQS has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 445.1k over the past ten days. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.3M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.