Are Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at $16.95 down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $17.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352315 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neogen Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Jones Douglas Edward bought 2,500 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 44,775 led to the insider holds 11,860 shares of the business.

Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares of NEOG for $58,150 on Oct 11. The VP & CFO now owns 32,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, BOEHM WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,770 and bolstered with 23,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.79B and an Enterprise Value of 4.49B. As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 546.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3390.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 54.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $31.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEOG has traded an average of 1.87M shares per day and 1.89M over the past ten days. A total of 216.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.3M with a Short Ratio of 13.30M, compared to 12.04M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $227.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $227.81M to a low estimate of $226.9M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $140.09M, an estimated increase of 62.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.92M, an increase of 73.10% over than the figure of $62.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.03M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $808.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $807.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 53.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $946.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $948.8M and the low estimate is $944.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.