Are Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) closed at $6.50 down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $6.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583540 shares were traded. ONL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orion Office REIT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONL now has a Market Capitalization of 369.29M and an Enterprise Value of 888.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONL has reached a high of $14.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONL has traded an average of 618.61K shares per day and 505.87k over the past ten days. A total of 56.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 4.6M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 11.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ONL is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $49.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $49.8M to a low estimate of $49.8M. As of the current estimate, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.02M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.45M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.12M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.49M and the low estimate is $180.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.