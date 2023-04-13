As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) offers stability

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) closed the day trading at $8.67 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $8.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587299 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACRE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 164,436 led to the insider holds 157,282 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD ANTON sold 3,166 shares of ACRE for $34,414 on Jan 10. The Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary now owns 53,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRE now has a Market Capitalization of 470.71M. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $16.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACRE traded about 845.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACRE traded about 904.27k shares per day. A total of 54.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.51M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

ACRE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.06.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $29.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.2M to a low estimate of $27.1M. As of the current estimate, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.35M, an estimated increase of 36.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.73M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $36.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.85M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.87M and the low estimate is $106M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.