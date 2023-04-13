As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) offers stability

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) closed the day trading at $35.99 down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $36.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939229 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JXN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Cummings Don W sold 1,271 shares for $36.75 per share. The transaction valued at 46,709 led to the insider holds 41,186 shares of the business.

Ganguly Devkumar Dilip sold 13,500 shares of JXN for $493,695 on Mar 15. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 124,412 shares after completing the transaction at $36.57 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Cummings Don W, who serves as the SVP, Controller and CAO of the company, sold 2,660 shares for $35.29 each. As a result, the insider received 93,871 and left with 25,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.10B. As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JXN traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JXN traded about 910.98k shares per day. A total of 83.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.47M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

JXN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.15 and a low estimate of $3.97, while EPS last year was $3.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.11, with high estimates of $4.27 and low estimates of $3.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.25 and $15.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.8. EPS for the following year is $18.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $20.1 and $17.31.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.55B, down -55.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.