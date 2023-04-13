As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) offers stability

The closing price of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) was $1.50 for the day, down -8.54% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596730 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6642 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MYMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYMD now has a Market Capitalization of 64.73M and an Enterprise Value of 60.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9367, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5078.

Shares Statistics:

MYMD traded an average of 472.89K shares per day over the past three months and 526.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 940.53k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.