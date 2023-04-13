As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Natera Inc. (NTRA) offers stability

The closing price of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) was $51.17 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $51.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916342 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 25, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Sheena Jonathan sold 5,000 shares for $54.02 per share. The transaction valued at 270,081 led to the insider holds 524,746 shares of the business.

Chapman Steven Leonard sold 2,571 shares of NTRA for $141,405 on Mar 29. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 209,819 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Brophy Michael Burkes, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 1,375 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,625 and left with 64,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.68.

Shares Statistics:

NTRA traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.32M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 7.16M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.04 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.96 and -$4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.14. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.91M to a low estimate of $219.4M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.13M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.32M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $989.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.