Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) was $5.93 for the day, up 1.72% from the previous closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1967779 shares were traded. ASRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Tyree James L sold 44,643 shares for $2.36 per share. The transaction valued at 105,170 led to the insider holds 210,451 shares of the business.

MCKEE WILLIAM sold 22,322 shares of ASRT for $52,488 on May 12. The Director now owns 229,586 shares after completing the transaction at $2.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASRT now has a Market Capitalization of 341.21M and an Enterprise Value of 343.14M. As of this moment, Assertio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASRT has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.71.

Shares Statistics:

ASRT traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASRT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 9.44M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.22% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.26M to a low estimate of $37.2M. As of the current estimate, Assertio Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.54M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.32M, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.42M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.23M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.69M and the low estimate is $165M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.