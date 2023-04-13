Considering Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) closed at $9.62 in the last session, down -4.18% from day before closing price of $10.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33967395 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of CCL for $1,175,500 on May 25. The Director now owns 870,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCL now has a Market Capitalization of 13.08B and an Enterprise Value of 44.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $20.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCL traded on average about 40.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 131.42M with a Short Ratio of 131.42M, compared to 124.38M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 14.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.84B to a low estimate of $4.62B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated increase of 98.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.59B, an increase of 34.50% less than the figure of $98.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.23B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 72.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.54B and the low estimate is $21.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.