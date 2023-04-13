Considering Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) closed at $1.11, down -10.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502617 shares were traded. CLSD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLSD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 13, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Ciulla Thomas sold 13,700 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 20,139 led to the insider holds 291,890 shares of the business.

LASEZKAY GEORGE M sold 20,030 shares of CLSD for $29,244 on Jan 19. The CEO now owns 484,577 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Deignan Charles A., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,030 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 21,045 and left with 363,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSD now has a Market Capitalization of 68.11M and an Enterprise Value of 21.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSD has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2101, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3198.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 219.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 430.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 351.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 322.71k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.74.