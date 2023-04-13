Considering CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) closed at $15.88 in the last session, down -1.00% from day before closing price of $16.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061055 shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVBF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2021, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares for $18.08 per share. The transaction valued at 21,695 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F bought 1,000 shares of CVBF for $20,760 on Mar 13. The EVP & CCO now owns 41,392 shares after completing the transaction at $20.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Harvey David C, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,596 and bolstered with 90,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVBF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B. As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVBF traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 3.53M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CVBF is 0.80, which was 0.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 44.60% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $135.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.7M to a low estimate of $131.6M. As of the current estimate, CVB Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $112.84M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.93M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.51M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $618.6M and the low estimate is $555.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.