Considering Kopin Corporation (KOPN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) closed at $1.01 in the last session, down -3.81% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536404 shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KOPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2020, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Murray Michael Andrew bought 24,000 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 31,680 led to the insider holds 850,633 shares of the business.

Murray Michael Andrew bought 10,000 shares of KOPN for $10,600 on Nov 10. The CEO now owns 826,633 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Murray Michael Andrew, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 16,633 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,467 and bolstered with 816,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOPN now has a Market Capitalization of 117.13M and an Enterprise Value of 107.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2757.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KOPN traded on average about 534.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 295.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 844.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 859.48k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.08M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Kopin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.58M, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.98M, a decrease of -16.20% less than the figure of -$15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.4M, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.65M and the low estimate is $34.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.