Considering PagerDuty Inc. (PD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed at $32.50 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $32.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425024 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Tejada Jennifer sold 71,375 shares for $31.99 per share. The transaction valued at 2,283,286 led to the insider holds 796,627 shares of the business.

REZVAN MITRA sold 5,000 shares of PD for $158,000 on Apr 05. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 102,840 shares after completing the transaction at $31.60 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, WEBB SHELLEY, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,983 shares for $33.62 each. As a result, the insider received 66,661 and left with 229,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $35.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PD traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.33M, compared to 6.16M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $102.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.67M to a low estimate of $101.9M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.37M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.61M, an increase of 20.30% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $446M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.79M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $547.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $556.2M and the low estimate is $534.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.