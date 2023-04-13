Considering Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $29.82 in the prior trading day, Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) closed at $29.41, down -1.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723116 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAFD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 19, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 18, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when BEARDALL BRENT J bought 1,600 shares for $30.20 per share. The transaction valued at 48,320 led to the insider holds 28,894 shares of the business.

TALBOT RANDALL H bought 3,500 shares of WAFD for $108,850 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 51,879 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Robison Kim E, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 7,148 shares for $34.00 each. As a result, the insider received 243,032 and left with 56,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAFD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B. As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 826.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 674.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 1.64M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAFD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 25.00% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $181.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.36M to a low estimate of $180M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.09M, an estimated increase of 34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.45M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $785.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $773.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $779.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $929.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.8M and the low estimate is $914.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.