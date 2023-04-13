CROX (Crocs Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed at $126.19 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $128.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928942 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crocs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $157.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when SMACH THOMAS J bought 3,000 shares for $113.15 per share. The transaction valued at 339,438 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 20,000 shares of CROX for $2,615,476 on Feb 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 119,748 shares after completing the transaction at $130.77 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Poole Michelle, who serves as the President of the company, sold 11,055 shares for $130.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,908 and left with 134,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.91B and an Enterprise Value of 10.31B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $143.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CROX has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 61.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 6.43M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.33% and a Short% of Float of 12.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.99 and $10.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.19. EPS for the following year is $12.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $15.46 and $10.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $850.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $857.91M to a low estimate of $839.58M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $660.15M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.