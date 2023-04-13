Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) closed the day trading at $5.15 down -5.50% from the previous closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704371 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DXLG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares for $6.19 per share. The transaction valued at 165,235 led to the insider holds 9,399,297 shares of the business.

Gaeta Anthony sold 10,000 shares of DXLG for $62,527 on Mar 16. The Chief Stores Officer now owns 133,711 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Surette Allison, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 202,560 and left with 64,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXLG now has a Market Capitalization of 341.28M and an Enterprise Value of 433.45M. As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DXLG traded about 672.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DXLG traded about 688.98k shares per day. A total of 62.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 4.14M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $127.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $128M to a low estimate of $126.44M. As of the current estimate, Destination XL Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.66M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.56M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.12M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $545.84M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595M and the low estimate is $580.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.