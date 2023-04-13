EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $33.42 in the prior trading day, EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) closed at $32.65, down -2.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5666547 shares were traded. EQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $28 from $41 previously.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Evancho Lesley sold 9,821 shares for $42.15 per share. The transaction valued at 414,003 led to the insider holds 115,895 shares of the business.

Jordan William E. sold 98,783 shares of EQT for $4,104,127 on Nov 09. The EVP, GC AND CORP SEC now owns 297,787 shares after completing the transaction at $41.55 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Jordan William E., who serves as the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of the company, sold 98,783 shares for $41.51 each. As a result, the insider received 4,100,364 and left with 297,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.04B and an Enterprise Value of 16.30B. As of this moment, EQT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 366.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 17.66M with a Short Ratio of 17.66M, compared to 20.33M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EQT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.55, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for EQT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1837:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.41 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.12 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.18 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated decrease of -29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -28.60% over than the figure of -$29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $954M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14B, down -49.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $6.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.