FNGR (FingerMotion Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, FingerMotion Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.56, down -9.83% from its previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847142 shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FNGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 9,708 led to the insider holds 705,000 shares of the business.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 194 shares of FNGR for $392 on Apr 26. The CEO now owns 700,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNGR now has a Market Capitalization of 67.16M and an Enterprise Value of 60.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9701, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9404.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FNGR traded 225.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 191.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.78M. Insiders hold about 52.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 294.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 789.56k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.