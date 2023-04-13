I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE).

After finishing at $30.00 in the prior trading day, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) closed at $29.46, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871960 shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLBE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On October 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -432.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.33M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 5.87M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $111.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.54M to a low estimate of $110.58M. As of the current estimate, Global-e Online Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $76.32M, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.9M, an increase of 46.50% over than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.22M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $585.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $575.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.05M, up 40.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854.85M and the low estimate is $751.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.