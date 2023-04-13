I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in XPeng Inc. (XPEV).

The price of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $9.91 in the last session, down -5.53% from day before closing price of $10.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8695005 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on March 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $16 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 9.06B and an Enterprise Value of 6.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPEV traded on average about 14.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 860.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 670.11M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 43.49M with a Short Ratio of 53.78M, compared to 51.07M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $754.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $598.51M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $782.77M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.9B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.73B and the low estimate is $5.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.