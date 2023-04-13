In spite of HF Sinclair Corporation’s (NYSE:DINO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) closed at $46.34 down -3.38% from its previous closing price of $47.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2258740 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $58.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares for $47.59 per share. The transaction valued at 190,360,000 led to the insider holds 34,853,483 shares of the business.

Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares of DINO for $2,553,113 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 182,859 shares after completing the transaction at $51.06 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, LEE JAMES H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,180 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider received 211,675 and left with 57,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DINO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.24B and an Enterprise Value of 11.20B. As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DINO has traded an average of 2.46M shares per day and 2.94M over the past ten days. A total of 199.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 7.04M, compared to 6.25M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DINO is 1.80, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.85 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $5.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.75B to a low estimate of $5.35B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.46B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.05B, a decrease of -27.90% less than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.52B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.2B, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35B and the low estimate is $22.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.