In spite of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POAI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) closed at $0.28 down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2238514 shares were traded. POAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2887 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 6,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,460 led to the insider holds 120,513 shares of the business.

MYERS ROBERT L bought 8,795 shares of POAI for $5,001 on Dec 02. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 71,265 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Vennare Raymond F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,583 and bolstered with 83,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POAI now has a Market Capitalization of 21.88M and an Enterprise Value of -14.64k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POAI has reached a high of $0.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3901, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3812.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POAI has traded an average of 494.19K shares per day and 503.6k over the past ten days. A total of 78.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for POAI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 208.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 238.84k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $372k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350k, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $456k, an increase of 45.20% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8M and the low estimate is $14.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 883.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.