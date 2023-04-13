In the case of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), what’s next?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed the day trading at $97.83 down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $99.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56433261 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMZN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 06, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $125 from $135 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $142 to $171.

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares for $101.67 per share. The transaction valued at 50,834 led to the insider holds 137,300 shares of the business.

Selipsky Adam sold 520 shares of AMZN for $53,627 on Apr 04. The CEO Amazon Web Services now owns 137,800 shares after completing the transaction at $103.13 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Herrington Douglas J, who serves as the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $102.25 each. As a result, the insider received 409,000 and left with 556,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02T and an Enterprise Value of 1.09T. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $158.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMZN traded about 65.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMZN traded about 49.32M shares per day. A total of 10.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.25B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 56.47M with a Short Ratio of 56.47M, compared to 62.13M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 36 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

38 analysts predict $124.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.35B to a low estimate of $121B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.44B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.98B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.94B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $572.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.58B and the low estimate is $592.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.