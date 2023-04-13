In the case of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL), what’s next?

The closing price of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) was $16.14 for the day, down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $16.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647389 shares were traded. BNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 139.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on August 24, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $27 from $25 previously.

On June 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Albano Ryan M bought 6,200 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 103,800 led to the insider holds 157,297 shares of the business.

Moragne John David bought 5,982 shares of BNL for $100,019 on Mar 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 152,256 shares after completing the transaction at $16.72 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Fennell Kevin, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 3,250 shares for $16.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,462 and bolstered with 59,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 5.06B. As of this moment, Broadstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has reached a high of $22.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.15.

Shares Statistics:

BNL traded an average of 889.99K shares per day over the past three months and 870.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.07M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, BNL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.4M to a low estimate of $111M. As of the current estimate, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.84M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.5M, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $463.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $455.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.51M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $493M and the low estimate is $460.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.