In the case of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), what’s next?

The closing price of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) was $20.34 for the day, down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $20.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845696 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FHB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,786 led to the insider holds 350,449 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.61B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.13.

Shares Statistics:

FHB traded an average of 820.53K shares per day over the past three months and 969.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Shares short for FHB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 3.38M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, FHB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.3M to a low estimate of $217.02M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.97M, an estimated increase of 41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.21M, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $915.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.07M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $873.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $950.7M and the low estimate is $820.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.