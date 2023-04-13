In What Direction Will Kohl’s Corporation’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) was $23.10 for the day, down -4.58% from the previous closing price of $24.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4207820 shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 15, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $29.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Kingsbury Thomas bought 92,500 shares for $21.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,018,350 led to the insider holds 228,993 shares of the business.

SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares of KSS for $99,967 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 46,937 shares after completing the transaction at $29.29 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, PRISING JONAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 296,694 and bolstered with 60,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 10.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $61.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.56.

Shares Statistics:

KSS traded an average of 4.25M shares per day over the past three months and 4.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.74M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.49M with a Short Ratio of 21.01M, compared to 19.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.40% and a Short% of Float of 21.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, KSS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.37B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of the current estimate, Kohl’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.16B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.93B and the low estimate is $16.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.