In What Direction Will Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) was $4.13 for the day, down -5.71% from the previous closing price of $4.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6498952 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0950.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SABR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $6.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,912 led to the insider holds 50,626 shares of the business.

Randolfi Michael O bought 100,000 shares of SABR for $478,750 on Nov 22. The Executive Vice President, CFO now owns 209,170 shares after completing the transaction at $4.79 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,975 and left with 51,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 5.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $11.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1065, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9383.

Shares Statistics:

SABR traded an average of 6.58M shares per day over the past three months and 5.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Shares short for SABR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 45.68M with a Short Ratio of 45.68M, compared to 37.91M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 19.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $733M to a low estimate of $725.29M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $584.91M, an estimated increase of 24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $719.16M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $721.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.