Invest in DoorDash Inc. (DASH) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $62.92 in the prior trading day, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) closed at $60.10, down -4.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3394561 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DASH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 21, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $77 from $60 previously.

On January 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $79.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $37.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on January 09, 2023, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Xu Tony sold 132,300 shares for $59.61 per share. The transaction valued at 7,886,636 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tang Stanley sold 93,000 shares of DASH for $5,543,360 on Apr 10. The Director now owns 31,759 shares after completing the transaction at $59.61 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Tang Stanley, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 93,000 shares for $59.19 each. As a result, the insider received 5,504,925 and left with 31,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DASH now has a Market Capitalization of 24.67B and an Enterprise Value of 21.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $112.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 387.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 19.51M with a Short Ratio of 19.51M, compared to 19.73M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $1.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.