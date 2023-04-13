Invest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at $12.16 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $12.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1845677 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTEN traded on average about 3.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 215.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.46M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.54M with a Short Ratio of 15.54M, compared to 16.54M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PTEN is 0.32, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $757.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $765M to a low estimate of $746.7M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.38M, an estimated increase of 48.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $803.63M, an increase of 29.20% less than the figure of $48.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $837.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $785.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.