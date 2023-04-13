Invest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $13.33 in the prior trading day, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) closed at $13.22, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926598 shares were traded. VET stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 212.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VET now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 2.96B. As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.82M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.02% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Feb 14, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.79M on Jan 12, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VET’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.38 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.59 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $373.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.21M to a low estimate of $373.21M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $589.97M, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $428M, a decrease of -32.00% over than the figure of -$36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, down -26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.