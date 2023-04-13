Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed at $12.57 up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $12.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2342255 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B and an Enterprise Value of 12.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -64.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLCO has traded an average of 3.48M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 444.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.76M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 7.05M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.42B. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 175.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 175.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.07B and the low estimate is $4.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.