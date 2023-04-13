Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed at $22.39 down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $22.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620720 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Lambert Nicole sold 6,433 shares for $23.48 per share. The transaction valued at 151,047 led to the insider holds 240,506 shares of the business.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 15,000 shares of MYGN for $338,253 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 337,885 shares after completing the transaction at $22.55 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Lambert Nicole, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,184 shares for $22.74 each. As a result, the insider received 299,823 and left with 215,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MYGN has traded an average of 594.80K shares per day and 460.85k over the past ten days. A total of 81.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Shares short for MYGN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 4.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $171.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $173M to a low estimate of $170.25M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.9M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $186M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $741.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.4M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $807.9M and the low estimate is $768.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.