Is Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $46.25 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC) closed at $43.41, down -6.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1863351 shares were traded. BIPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.BofA/Merrill initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2020, with a $53 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIPC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.78B and an Enterprise Value of 8.88B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIPC has reached a high of $53.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 311.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.53M. Shares short for BIPC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.11M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BIPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.44, compared to 1.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%.