Is City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $6.44 in the prior trading day, City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) closed at $6.29, down -2.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511426 shares were traded. CIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 26, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIO now has a Market Capitalization of 251.21M and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. As of this moment, City’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIO has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 338.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 485.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 491.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 513.14k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CIO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.10.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $44.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.06M to a low estimate of $43.3M. As of the current estimate, City Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.85M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.22M, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.34M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.49M, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.54M and the low estimate is $174.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.